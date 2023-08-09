Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Maton -- with a slugging percentage of .524 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on August 9 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton has eight doubles, eight home runs and 38 walks while batting .171.
- Maton has picked up a hit in 38.6% of his 88 games this year, with at least two hits in 8.0% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 9.1% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 20 games this season (22.7%), Maton has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (8.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least one run 27 times this year (30.7%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|42
|.143
|AVG
|.198
|.278
|OBP
|.302
|.218
|SLG
|.388
|5
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|19
|35/21
|K/BB
|34/17
|0
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff leads MLB.
- The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (132 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Twins are sending Ober (6-5) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.21 ERA and 98 strikeouts through 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.21, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .235 batting average against him.
