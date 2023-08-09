The Detroit Tigers, including Andy Ibanez and his .484 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Rays.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is batting .247 with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks.

Ibanez has recorded a hit in 42 of 75 games this season (56.0%), including 14 multi-hit games (18.7%).

He has gone deep in 9.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 22.7% of his games this year, Ibanez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 25 games this year (33.3%), including four multi-run games (5.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 34 .252 AVG .241 .274 OBP .286 .420 SLG .402 13 XBH 12 4 HR 3 9 RBI 12 29/4 K/BB 19/6 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings