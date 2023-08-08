The Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson take the field at Comerica Park against Matt Wallner and the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.

Tigers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 103 home runs as a team.

Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .368 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .232 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 437 (3.9 per game).

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .298 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

The Tigers rank 18th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Detroit has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.

Detroit has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.57) in the majors this season.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.271 as a pitching staff, which is the 10th-best in baseball this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Eduardo Rodriguez (7-5) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his 17th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Rodriguez has made 13 starts of five or more innings in 16 chances this season, and averages 5.9 frames when he pitches.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 8/2/2023 Pirates W 6-3 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Osvaldo Bido 8/4/2023 Rays L 8-0 Home Reese Olson Zack Littell 8/5/2023 Rays W 4-2 Home Tarik Skubal Aaron Civale 8/6/2023 Rays L 10-6 Home Matt Manning Erasmo Ramírez 8/7/2023 Twins L 9-3 Home Joey Wentz Pablo Lopez 8/8/2023 Twins - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Sonny Gray 8/9/2023 Twins - Home Reese Olson Bailey Ober 8/10/2023 Twins - Home Reese Olson Kenta Maeda 8/11/2023 Red Sox - Away Tarik Skubal Chris Sale 8/12/2023 Red Sox - Away Matt Manning Brayan Bello 8/13/2023 Red Sox - Away Joey Wentz Kutter Crawford

