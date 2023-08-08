Ryan Jeffers and the Minnesota Twins take on Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, in the second game of a four-game series.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Tigers have +100 odds to play spoiler. The contest's over/under has been listed at 8 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -120 +100 8 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 2-7.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have come away with 35 wins in the 90 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Detroit has entered 84 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 32-52 in those contests.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Detroit and its opponents have hit the over in 58 of its 112 games with a total this season.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 4-7-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-33 26-30 20-28 29-34 40-44 9-18

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.