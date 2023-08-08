Tuesday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (60-54) and Detroit Tigers (49-63) matching up at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on August 8.

The Twins will give the nod to Sonny Gray (5-4, 3.11 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Eduardo Rodriguez (7-5, 2.96 ERA).

Tigers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET

Tigers vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 2-7.

When it comes to the over/under, Detroit and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Tigers' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 90 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (38.9%) in those contests.

Detroit has a mark of 32-52 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (437 total, 3.9 per game).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.57 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Tigers Schedule