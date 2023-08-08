The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.216 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson has 94 hits and an OBP of .304 to go with a slugging percentage of .395. All three of those stats lead Detroit hitters this season.

Torkelson has gotten at least one hit in 59.1% of his games this season (65 of 110), with multiple hits 25 times (22.7%).

He has homered in 11.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 41 games this year (37.3%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those games (10.0%).

He has scored in 44 of 110 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 55 .214 AVG .235 .310 OBP .297 .343 SLG .442 17 XBH 23 4 HR 11 22 RBI 37 58/26 K/BB 56/20 1 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings