The Minnesota Lynx (13-15) will turn to Napheesa Collier (third in WNBA, 21.6 points per game) to help defeat Kahleah Copper (seventh in league, 19.2) and the Chicago Sky (12-15) on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, at 8:00 PM ET on .

Sky vs. Lynx Game Info

Key Stats for Sky vs. Lynx

Chicago averages only 3.8 fewer points per game (81.0) than Minnesota allows (84.8).

Chicago is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 44.9% Minnesota allows to opponents.

The Sky have an 8-2 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 44.9% from the field.

Chicago shoots 37.3% from beyond the arc, 2.5% higher than the 34.8% Minnesota allows to opponents.

The Sky have an 11-4 record when the team connects on more than 34.8% of their three-point attempts.

Chicago and Minnesota rebound at about the same rate, with Chicago averaging 1.1 fewer rebounds per game.

Sky Recent Performance

In their last 10 games, the Sky have been racking up 85.0 points per game, an average that's slightly higher than the 81.0 they've scored over the course of the 2023 season.

Chicago's points-allowed average over its last 10 games (86.9) is 3.5 more points per game than the team is allowing over the entire season (83.4).

The Sky's last 10 contests have seen them make 8.7 three-pointers per game while shooting 39.0% from deep. Both numbers are up compared to their 2023 averages of 7.9 makes and 37.3%.

Sky Injuries