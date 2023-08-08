Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kerry Carpenter, with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, August 8 at 6:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Twins.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is hitting .271 with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 18 walks.
- Carpenter enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .500 with one homer.
- Carpenter has recorded a hit in 39 of 69 games this year (56.5%), including 18 multi-hit games (26.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.9% of his games this season, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Carpenter has had at least one RBI in 30.4% of his games this season (21 of 69), with two or more RBI 11 times (15.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 22 of 69 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|34
|.353
|AVG
|.186
|.405
|OBP
|.262
|.526
|SLG
|.425
|11
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|8
|15
|RBI
|22
|24/9
|K/BB
|33/9
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff leads the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 131 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Gray (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.11 ERA in 124 1/3 innings pitched, with 123 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 3.11 ERA ranks fifth, 1.231 WHIP ranks 30th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 29th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.