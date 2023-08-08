Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Andy Ibanez (.344 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rays.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez has 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks while hitting .247.
- Ibanez has gotten a hit in 42 of 75 games this year (56.0%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (18.7%).
- He has homered in seven games this season (9.3%), homering in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Ibanez has driven in a run in 17 games this year (22.7%), including three games with more than one RBI (4.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 25 times this year (33.3%), including four games with multiple runs (5.3%).
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|34
|.252
|AVG
|.241
|.274
|OBP
|.286
|.420
|SLG
|.402
|13
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|12
|29/4
|K/BB
|19/6
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 131 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 23rd of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.11 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 124 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.11 ERA ranks fifth, 1.231 WHIP ranks 30th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 29th among qualifying pitchers this season.
