Zach McKinstry -- with an on-base percentage of .176 in his past 10 games, 127 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on August 7 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry is batting .230 with 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 32 walks.

McKinstry has recorded a hit in 59 of 102 games this year (57.8%), including 13 multi-hit games (12.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 6.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 102), and 2% of his trips to the plate.

McKinstry has driven home a run in 18 games this season (17.6%), including more than one RBI in 4.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 40 games this year (39.2%), including three multi-run games (2.9%).

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 51 .237 AVG .224 .314 OBP .292 .365 SLG .342 12 XBH 11 4 HR 3 14 RBI 10 35/17 K/BB 39/15 6 SB 6

Twins Pitching Rankings