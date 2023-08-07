The Minnesota Twins (59-54) are looking for continued power from a batter on a hot streak against the Detroit Tigers (49-62) on Monday at 6:40 PM ET, at Comerica Park. Max Kepler is riding a three-game homer streak.

The Twins will give the ball to Pablo Lopez (6-6, 4.01 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Joey Wentz (2-9, 6.37 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (6-6, 4.01 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (2-9, 6.37 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Wentz

The Tigers are sending Wentz (2-9) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 2-9 with a 6.37 ERA and 72 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared in relief on Saturday, July 29, when he threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while giving up four hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.37, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .285 against him.

Wentz enters the matchup with one quality start under his belt this season.

Wentz will try to pick up his eighth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.5 innings per appearance.

In one of his 17 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Joey Wentz vs. Twins

He will match up with a Twins offense that ranks 20th in the league with 903 total hits (on a .237 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .416 (12th in the league) with 153 total home runs (eighth in MLB action).

Wentz has thrown 11 innings, giving up five earned runs on seven hits while striking out 13 against the Twins this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez

Lopez (6-6) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in six innings pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 4.01 ERA this season with 11 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.4 walks per nine across 22 games.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Lopez will look to finish five or more innings for the 14th start in a row.

He has made 22 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 27-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.01), 16th in WHIP (1.121), and fifth in K/9 (11).

Pablo Lopez vs. Tigers

The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a .232 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 29th in the league (.368) and 102 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Tigers in one game, and they have gone 7-for-25 with three RBI over six innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.