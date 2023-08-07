In the series opener on Monday, August 7, Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (59-54) face off against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (49-62). The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at Comerica Park.

The favored Twins have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +140. The total for the contest is listed at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez - MIN (6-6, 4.01 ERA) vs Joey Wentz - DET (2-9, 6.37 ERA)

Tigers vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 74 games this season and won 45 (60.8%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Twins have gone 14-12 (53.8%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Twins were favored on the moneyline for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 4-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have come away with 35 wins in the 89 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Tigers have won 19 of 42 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 2-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Tigers vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Riley Greene 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+225) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Matt Vierling 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+210) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+185) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+260)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.