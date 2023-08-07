Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins take on Akil Baddoo and the Detroit Tigers on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 102 home runs as a team.

Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .368 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .232 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 434 (3.9 per game).

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .299.

The Tigers rank 16th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Detroit has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.

Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.53 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.265 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers' Joey Wentz (2-9) will make his 16th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, July 29 against the Miami Marlins, throwing 4 2/3 scoreless innings of relief and allowing four hits.

He has earned a quality start one time in 15 starts this season.

Wentz has seven starts of five or more innings this season in 15 chances. He averages 4.5 innings per outing.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 8/1/2023 Pirates L 4-1 Away Matt Manning Johan Oviedo 8/2/2023 Pirates W 6-3 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Osvaldo Bido 8/4/2023 Rays L 8-0 Home Reese Olson Zack Littell 8/5/2023 Rays W 4-2 Home Tarik Skubal Aaron Civale 8/6/2023 Rays L 10-6 Home Matt Manning Erasmo Ramírez 8/7/2023 Twins - Home Joey Wentz Pablo Lopez 8/8/2023 Twins - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Sonny Gray 8/9/2023 Twins - Home Reese Olson Bailey Ober 8/10/2023 Twins - Home Reese Olson Kenta Maeda 8/11/2023 Red Sox - Away Tarik Skubal - 8/12/2023 Red Sox - Away Matt Manning Brayan Bello

