After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Pablo Lopez) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has 13 doubles, a home run and 24 walks while hitting .254.

Cabrera will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .353 in his last outings.

Cabrera has reached base via a hit in 40 games this year (of 64 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

In 21.9% of his games this year, Cabrera has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (4.7%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 13 games this season (20.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 32 .262 AVG .245 .336 OBP .328 .359 SLG .304 8 XBH 6 1 HR 0 9 RBI 8 28/12 K/BB 18/12 0 SB 0

