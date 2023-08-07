Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Pablo Lopez) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has 13 doubles, a home run and 24 walks while hitting .254.
- Cabrera will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .353 in his last outings.
- Cabrera has reached base via a hit in 40 games this year (of 64 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- In 21.9% of his games this year, Cabrera has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (4.7%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 13 games this season (20.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|32
|.262
|AVG
|.245
|.336
|OBP
|.328
|.359
|SLG
|.304
|8
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|8
|28/12
|K/BB
|18/12
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Twins have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 130 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Lopez (6-6) takes the mound for the Twins in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 4.01 ERA in 134 2/3 innings pitched, with 165 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.01), 16th in WHIP (1.121), and fifth in K/9 (11).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.