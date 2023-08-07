As of now the Detroit Lions are ninth in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +2200.

Lions Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +130

+130 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2200

Detroit Betting Insights

Detroit compiled a 10-5-0 record against the spread last season.

The Lions and their opponents combined to hit the over 10 out of 17 times last season.

While Detroit ranked worst in the in total defense with 392.4 yards allowed per game last season, it was a different story offensively, as it ranked fourth-best in the (380 yards per game).

At home last year, the Lions were 5-4. Away, they were 4-4.

As favorites, Detroit was 3-2. When underdogs, the Lions went 5-5.

In the NFC North the Lions were 5-1, and in the conference as a whole they went 7-5.

Lions Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Jared Goff threw for 4,438 yards (261.1 per game), with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.1%.

Amon-Ra St. Brown had 106 receptions for 1,161 yards (72.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 16 games.

On the ground with the Bears a season ago, David Montgomery scored five touchdowns a season ago and picked up 801 yards (50.1 per game).

In 16 games played with the Jaguars, Marvin Jones Jr. had 46 catches for 529 yards (33.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

In 17 games last year, Alex Anzalone registered 1.5 sacks to go with 7.0 TFL, 125 tackles, and one interception.

2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 @ Chiefs - +600 2 September 17 Seahawks - +3500 3 September 24 Falcons - +8000 4 September 28 @ Packers - +6600 5 October 8 Panthers - +8000 6 October 15 @ Buccaneers - +15000 7 October 22 @ Ravens - +2000 8 October 30 Raiders - +8000 10 November 12 @ Chargers - +2500 11 November 19 Bears - +6000 12 November 23 Packers - +6600 13 December 3 @ Saints - +4000 14 December 10 @ Bears - +6000 15 December 17 Broncos - +5000 16 December 24 @ Vikings - +4000 17 December 30 @ Cowboys - +1500 18 January 7 Vikings - +4000

