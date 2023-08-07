Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Akil Baddoo (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Rays.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo has 10 doubles, six home runs and 28 walks while batting .218.
- In 47.1% of his 68 games this season, Baddoo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- In six games this season, he has hit a long ball (8.8%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Baddoo has had at least one RBI in 22.1% of his games this year (15 of 68), with more than one RBI four times (5.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 23 of 68 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|33
|.223
|AVG
|.213
|.279
|OBP
|.348
|.359
|SLG
|.362
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|16
|26/8
|K/BB
|26/20
|2
|SB
|4
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace MLB.
- The Twins' 3.82 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (130 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his 23rd of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.01 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.01 ERA ranks 35th, 1.121 WHIP ranks 16th, and 11 K/9 ranks fifth.
