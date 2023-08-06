Wander Franco and Spencer Torkelson are two of the players with prop bets available when the Tampa Bay Rays and the Detroit Tigers meet at Comerica Park on Sunday (at 1:40 PM ET).

Tigers vs. Rays Game Info

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 23 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 45 walks and 59 RBI (92 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He has a .224/.302/.394 slash line on the year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Aug. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 1 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Jul. 30 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Tyler Glasnow Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Glasnow Stats

Tyler Glasnow (5-3) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his 13th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Glasnow will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Glasnow Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees Jul. 31 7.0 3 1 1 8 2 vs. Marlins Jul. 25 7.0 2 1 1 8 2 vs. Orioles Jul. 20 7.0 6 3 2 9 0 at Royals Jul. 15 6.0 6 1 1 7 2 vs. Braves Jul. 7 5.2 2 2 1 8 1

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Franco Stats

Franco has 23 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs, 40 walks and 52 RBI (112 total hits). He has swiped 29 bases.

He's slashed .269/.334/.448 so far this year.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Aug. 5 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Tigers Aug. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 2 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Yankees Aug. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jul. 31 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has collected 111 hits with 21 doubles, 15 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 53 runs.

He's slashed .311/.395/.496 so far this season.

Diaz brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Tigers Aug. 5 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Tigers Aug. 4 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 at Yankees Aug. 2 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Yankees Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 0 0 2

