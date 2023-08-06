When the Tampa Bay Rays (67-46) take on the Detroit Tigers (49-61) at Comerica Park on Sunday, August 6 at 1:40 PM ET, Wander Franco will be looking for his 30th stolen base of the season (he currently has 29).

The Tigers are +165 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Rays (-200). The contest's over/under is listed at 8 runs.

Tigers vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow - TB (5-3, 3.15 ERA) vs Matt Manning - DET (3-3, 4.34 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Tigers' game versus the Rays but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Tigers (+165) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Tigers to take down the Rays with those odds, and the Tigers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $26.50.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Spencer Torkelson hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Tigers vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 59 out of the 90 games, or 65.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Rays have gone 20-6 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter (76.9% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

The Rays played as the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Tigers have come away with 35 wins in the 88 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 10-11 when favored by +165 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Tigers vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+200) Akil Baddoo 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+290) Andy Ibáñez 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+250) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+300) Zack Short 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+280)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.