The Tampa Bay Rays and Detroit Tigers square off on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET. Brandon Lowe and Riley Greene have been on a tear in recent games for their respective squads.

Tigers vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 101 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .367 this season.

The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .231.

Detroit has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 428 (3.9 per game).

The Tigers have an OBP of just .298 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 16th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Detroit strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.

Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.50 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.261 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers' Matt Manning (3-3) will make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

In nine starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Manning will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has made nine appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 7/30/2023 Marlins L 8-6 Away Tarik Skubal Jesús Luzardo 8/1/2023 Pirates L 4-1 Away Matt Manning Johan Oviedo 8/2/2023 Pirates W 6-3 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Osvaldo Bido 8/4/2023 Rays L 8-0 Home Reese Olson Zack Littell 8/5/2023 Rays W 4-2 Home Tarik Skubal Aaron Civale 8/6/2023 Rays - Home Matt Manning Tyler Glasnow 8/7/2023 Twins - Home Joey Wentz Pablo Lopez 8/8/2023 Twins - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Sonny Gray 8/9/2023 Twins - Home Reese Olson Bailey Ober 8/10/2023 Twins - Home Tarik Skubal Kenta Maeda 8/11/2023 Red Sox - Away Matt Manning -

