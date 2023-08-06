How to Watch the Tigers vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 6
The Tampa Bay Rays and Detroit Tigers square off on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET. Brandon Lowe and Riley Greene have been on a tear in recent games for their respective squads.
Tigers vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers' 101 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.
- Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .367 this season.
- The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .231.
- Detroit has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 428 (3.9 per game).
- The Tigers have an OBP of just .298 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Tigers rank 16th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.
- Detroit strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.
- Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.50 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.261 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers' Matt Manning (3-3) will make his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Manning will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has made nine appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/30/2023
|Marlins
|L 8-6
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Jesús Luzardo
|8/1/2023
|Pirates
|L 4-1
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Johan Oviedo
|8/2/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-3
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Osvaldo Bido
|8/4/2023
|Rays
|L 8-0
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Zack Littell
|8/5/2023
|Rays
|W 4-2
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Aaron Civale
|8/6/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Tyler Glasnow
|8/7/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Pablo Lopez
|8/8/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Sonny Gray
|8/9/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Bailey Ober
|8/10/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Kenta Maeda
|8/11/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Matt Manning
|-
