On Sunday, Spencer Torkelson (.189 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.394) and total hits (92) this season.

Torkelson has gotten a hit in 64 of 108 games this season (59.3%), including 24 multi-hit games (22.2%).

He has homered in 13 games this year (12.0%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his chances at the plate.

Torkelson has driven home a run in 41 games this season (38.0%), including more than one RBI in 10.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

In 39.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (6.5%).

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 55 .211 AVG .235 .308 OBP .297 .340 SLG .442 16 XBH 23 4 HR 11 22 RBI 37 55/25 K/BB 56/20 1 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings