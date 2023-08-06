The Detroit Tigers, including Nick Maton (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Erasmo Ramirez and the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Erasmo Ramírez
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Explore More About This Game

Nick Maton At The Plate

  • Maton is hitting .172 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 37 walks.
  • In 33 of 85 games this season (38.8%) Maton has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (8.2%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 8.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Maton has picked up an RBI in 22.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
  • He has scored at least one run 26 times this year (30.6%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 42
.143 AVG .198
.279 OBP .302
.196 SLG .388
4 XBH 11
1 HR 6
10 RBI 19
32/20 K/BB 34/17
0 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).
  • The Rays surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (118 total, one per game).
  • Ramirez starts for the first time this season for the Rays.
  • The 33-year-old right-hander has pitched in relief 25 times this season.
  • In 25 appearances this season, he has a 5.34 ERA and 4.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .326 against him.
