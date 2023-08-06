The Detroit Tigers, including Nick Maton (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Erasmo Ramirez and the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Comerica Park

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton is hitting .172 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 37 walks.

In 33 of 85 games this season (38.8%) Maton has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (8.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 8.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Maton has picked up an RBI in 22.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored at least one run 26 times this year (30.6%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 42 .143 AVG .198 .279 OBP .302 .196 SLG .388 4 XBH 11 1 HR 6 10 RBI 19 32/20 K/BB 34/17 0 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings