Eric Haase is available when the Detroit Tigers battle Erasmo Ramirez and the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on August 2 against the Pirates) he went 0-for-4.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Rays Starter: Erasmo Ramírez

Erasmo Ramírez TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .194.

Haase has reached base via a hit in 35 games this year (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

Looking at the 78 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (3.8%), and in 1.1% of his trips to the dish.

Haase has driven home a run in 14 games this season (17.9%), including more than one RBI in 6.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 17 games this season (21.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 41 .233 AVG .159 .268 OBP .207 .345 SLG .205 7 XBH 5 3 HR 0 17 RBI 6 36/6 K/BB 37/8 1 SB 2

