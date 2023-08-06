On Sunday, Akil Baddoo (.179 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 130 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Rays.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Explore More About This Game

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo has nine doubles, six home runs and 27 walks while hitting .215.

In 31 of 67 games this season (46.3%) Baddoo has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (14.9%).

He has hit a home run in 9.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Baddoo has driven home a run in 15 games this season (22.4%), including more than one RBI in 6.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 22 of 67 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 33 .218 AVG .213 .269 OBP .348 .347 SLG .362 7 XBH 8 3 HR 3 8 RBI 16 26/7 K/BB 26/20 2 SB 4

Rays Pitching Rankings