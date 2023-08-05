Zach McKinstry -- with a slugging percentage of .182 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Aaron Civale on the hill, on August 5 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry leads Detroit in OBP (.305) this season, fueled by 73 hits.

McKinstry has recorded a hit in 59 of 101 games this year (58.4%), including 13 multi-hit games (12.9%).

In seven games this year, he has homered (6.9%, and 2% of his trips to the dish).

McKinstry has had an RBI in 18 games this season (17.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (5.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 40 of 101 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 51 .240 AVG .224 .318 OBP .292 .370 SLG .342 12 XBH 11 4 HR 3 14 RBI 10 34/17 K/BB 39/15 6 SB 6

Rays Pitching Rankings