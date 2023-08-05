Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rays - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Zach McKinstry -- with a slugging percentage of .182 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Aaron Civale on the hill, on August 5 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry leads Detroit in OBP (.305) this season, fueled by 73 hits.
- McKinstry has recorded a hit in 59 of 101 games this year (58.4%), including 13 multi-hit games (12.9%).
- In seven games this year, he has homered (6.9%, and 2% of his trips to the dish).
- McKinstry has had an RBI in 18 games this season (17.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (5.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 40 of 101 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|51
|.240
|AVG
|.224
|.318
|OBP
|.292
|.370
|SLG
|.342
|12
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|10
|34/17
|K/BB
|39/15
|6
|SB
|6
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 117 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Civale (5-2) takes the mound for the Rays in his 14th start of the season. He has a 2.34 ERA in 77 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched for the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while giving up three hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 2.34 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .207 to opposing hitters.
