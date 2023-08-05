The Tampa Bay Rays visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Wander Franco, Spencer Torkelson and others in this matchup.

Tigers vs. Rays Game Info

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has recorded 92 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .226/.305/.398 slash line on the season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Aug. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 1 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Jul. 30 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 at Marlins Jul. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Báez Stats

Javier Baez has 90 hits with 12 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashed .224/.262/.326 on the season.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Aug. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 2 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Jul. 30 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 0 at Marlins Jul. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Aaron Civale Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Civale Stats

The Rays will send Aaron Civale (5-2) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Civale has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 13 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Civale Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at White Sox Jul. 30 6.0 3 0 0 4 2 vs. Royals Jul. 25 8.0 5 1 1 5 2 at Pirates Jul. 19 5.1 5 2 2 3 1 at Rangers Jul. 14 5.0 5 2 2 2 1 vs. Royals Jul. 7 7.0 2 0 0 9 0

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Franco Stats

Franco has put up 109 hits with 23 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 52 runs with 29 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .264/.329/.446 on the season.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Aug. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 2 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Yankees Aug. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jul. 31 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Astros Jul. 30 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 21 doubles, 15 home runs, 46 walks and 53 RBI (110 total hits).

He has a .313/.398/.500 slash line on the year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Tigers Aug. 4 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 at Yankees Aug. 2 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Yankees Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 at Astros Jul. 30 2-for-3 1 0 1 3

