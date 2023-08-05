Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rays - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Saturday, Spencer Torkelson (.243 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Detroit Tigers face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson leads Detroit with 92 hits and an OBP of .305, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .398.
- In 59.8% of his 107 games this season, Torkelson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.1% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 41 games this year (38.3%), Torkelson has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (10.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 43 times this year (40.2%), including seven games with multiple runs (6.5%).
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|55
|.216
|AVG
|.235
|.314
|OBP
|.297
|.347
|SLG
|.442
|16
|XBH
|23
|4
|HR
|11
|22
|RBI
|37
|55/25
|K/BB
|56/20
|1
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (117 total, one per game).
- Civale gets the start for the Rays, his 14th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.34 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was for the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday when the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while giving up three hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.34, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .207 against him.
