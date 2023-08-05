Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rays - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Saturday, Matt Vierling (.297 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles and two walks) and the Detroit Tigers face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling has 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 25 walks while hitting .272.
- In 60.0% of his 85 games this season, Vierling has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- In 7.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Vierling has driven home a run in 16 games this season (18.8%), including more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored at least once 26 times this season (30.6%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.2%).
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|44
|.228
|AVG
|.309
|.309
|OBP
|.356
|.316
|SLG
|.461
|8
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|14
|23/15
|K/BB
|38/10
|3
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 117 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Civale (5-2) takes the mound for the Rays in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 2.34 ERA in 77 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came while pitching for the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while giving up three hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.34, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .207 batting average against him.
