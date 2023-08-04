The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.171 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 137 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Zack Littell and the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Pirates.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Zack Littell TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry has 73 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .308.

In 59.0% of his 100 games this season, McKinstry has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 7.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 100), and 2% of his trips to the plate.

McKinstry has had at least one RBI in 18.0% of his games this year (18 of 100), with more than one RBI five times (5.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 40.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 3.0%.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 51 .247 AVG .224 .325 OBP .292 .380 SLG .342 12 XBH 11 4 HR 3 14 RBI 10 33/17 K/BB 39/15 6 SB 6

Rays Pitching Rankings