Tampa Bay Rays (66-45) will play the Detroit Tigers (48-60) at Comerica Park on Friday, August 4 at 6:40 PM ET. Currently stuck at 29 steals, Wander Franco will be looking to nab his 30th stolen base of the year.

The Tigers are listed as +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Rays (-150). The total is 9 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Tigers vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell - TB (1-2, 4.85 ERA) vs Reese Olson - DET (1-4, 4.71 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Tigers and Rays game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Tigers (+125) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $22.50 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Javier Báez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 58 out of the 88 games, or 65.9%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Rays have a 42-15 record (winning 73.7% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Rays went 3-3 over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have won in 34, or 39.5%, of the 86 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious 24 times in 54 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Tigers vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Spencer Torkelson 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+135) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Javier Báez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+185) Zach McKinstry 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+195) Matt Vierling 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+185)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.