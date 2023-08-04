Tigers vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 4
Friday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (66-45) and the Detroit Tigers (48-60) at Comerica Park is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rays taking home the win. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on August 4.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zack Littell (1-2) to the mound, while Reese Olson (1-4) will take the ball for the Tigers.
Tigers vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 2-5.
- When it comes to the total, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The last 10 Tigers contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.
- The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 86 games this year and have walked away with the win 34 times (39.5%) in those games.
- This year, Detroit has won 24 of 54 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Detroit is No. 28 in MLB play scoring 3.9 runs per game (424 total runs).
- Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.51 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 28
|@ Marlins
|L 6-5
|Reese Olson vs Braxton Garrett
|July 29
|@ Marlins
|W 5-0
|Beau Brieske vs Johnny Cueto
|July 30
|@ Marlins
|L 8-6
|Tarik Skubal vs Jesús Luzardo
|August 1
|@ Pirates
|L 4-1
|Matt Manning vs Johan Oviedo
|August 2
|@ Pirates
|W 6-3
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Osvaldo Bido
|August 4
|Rays
|-
|Reese Olson vs Zack Littell
|August 5
|Rays
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Aaron Civale
|August 6
|Rays
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Tyler Glasnow
|August 7
|Twins
|-
|Matt Manning vs Joe Ryan
|August 8
|Twins
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Sonny Gray
|August 9
|Twins
|-
|Reese Olson vs Bailey Ober
