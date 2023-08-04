Friday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (66-45) and the Detroit Tigers (48-60) at Comerica Park is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rays taking home the win. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on August 4.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zack Littell (1-2) to the mound, while Reese Olson (1-4) will take the ball for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Tigers vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 2-5.

When it comes to the total, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

The last 10 Tigers contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 86 games this year and have walked away with the win 34 times (39.5%) in those games.

This year, Detroit has won 24 of 54 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Detroit is No. 28 in MLB play scoring 3.9 runs per game (424 total runs).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.51 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

