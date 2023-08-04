Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rays - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (batting .243 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, six walks and seven RBI), battle starting pitcher Zack Littell and the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Pirates.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson has 92 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .401, both of which are tops among Detroit hitters this season.
- In 64 of 106 games this year (60.4%) Torkelson has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (22.6%).
- Looking at the 106 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 13 of them (12.3%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38.7% of his games this year, Torkelson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 40.6% of his games this year (43 of 106), he has scored, and in seven of those games (6.6%) he has scored more than once.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|55
|.219
|AVG
|.235
|.318
|OBP
|.297
|.353
|SLG
|.442
|16
|XBH
|23
|4
|HR
|11
|22
|RBI
|37
|54/25
|K/BB
|56/20
|1
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 117 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Littell makes the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.85 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 4.85 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .310 to opposing batters.
