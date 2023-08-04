The Chicago Sky (10-15) will lean on Kahleah Copper (ninth in WNBA, 18.8 points per game) to help them knock off Arike Ogunbowale (third in league, 21.8) and the Dallas Wings (15-11) on Friday, August 4, 2023 at College Park Center, at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Wings matchup in this article.

Sky vs. Wings Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Arena: College Park Center

Sky vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wings Moneyline Sky Moneyline
DraftKings Wings (-10) 164.5 -550 +410 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Wings (-9.5) 164.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Wings (-10.5) 164.5 -550 +350 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Wings (-9.5) 164.5 -475 +340 Bet on this game with Tipico

Sky vs. Wings Betting Trends

  • The Wings are 14-11-0 ATS this season.
  • The Sky have won 12 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 12 times.
  • Chicago has covered the spread four times this year (4-0 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.
  • A total of 11 out of the Wings' 25 games this season have gone over the point total.
  • So far this season, 11 out of the Sky's 24 games with an over/under have hit the over.

