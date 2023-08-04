Friday's MLB schedule features a slew of interesting pitching matchups, and we've got all of the probable pitchers listed below. Top billing goes to the head-to-head matchup between the Marlins and the Rangers, who will be sending Jesus Luzardo and Jordan Montgomery to the hill, respectively.

Keep scrolling to find the probable pitchers for every game on the schedule for August 4.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Braves at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Max Fried (2-1) to the hill as they take on the Cubs, who will counter with Kyle Hendricks (4-5) for the matchup between the teams Friday.

ATL: Fried CHC: Hendricks 5 (26 IP) Games/IP 13 (77.1 IP) 2.08 ERA 3.61 8.7 K/9 5.6

Vegas Odds for Braves at Cubs

ATL Odds to Win: -165

-165 CHC Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Braves at Cubs

Rays at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Zack Littell (1-2) to the bump as they face the Tigers, who will look to Reese Olson (1-4) when the teams face off on Friday.

TB: Littell DET: Olson 17 (29.2 IP) Games/IP 11 (49.2 IP) 4.85 ERA 4.71 9.1 K/9 8.5

Vegas Odds for Rays at Tigers

TB Odds to Win: -140

-140 DET Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!

Live Stream Rays at Tigers

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Nationals at Reds Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Patrick Corbin (7-11) to the hill as they face the Reds, who will give the start to Graham Ashcraft (6-7) when the clubs play on Friday.

WSH: Corbin CIN: Ashcraft 22 (126 IP) Games/IP 20 (105 IP) 5.14 ERA 5.31 6.2 K/9 6.5

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Reds

CIN Odds to Win: -190

-190 WSH Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 10.5 runs

10.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Nationals at Reds

Royals at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Jordan Lyles (2-12) to the bump as they face the Phillies, who will look to Aaron Nola (9-7) when the clubs play Friday.

KC: Lyles PHI: Nola 20 (112.2 IP) Games/IP 22 (138 IP) 6.07 ERA 4.43 6.4 K/9 9.1

Vegas Odds for Royals at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -225

-225 KC Odds to Win: +185

+185 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Royals at Phillies

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Astros at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Hunter Brown (7-7) to the hill as they take on the Yankees, who will give the start to Luis Severino (2-5) when the clubs face off on Friday.

HOU: Brown NYY: Severino 20 (111.1 IP) Games/IP 12 (57.2 IP) 4.20 ERA 7.49 10.2 K/9 7.8

Vegas Odds for Astros at Yankees

HOU Odds to Win: -145

-145 NYY Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Astros at Yankees

Mets at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send David Peterson (3-7) to the hill as they face the Orioles, who will give the start to Dean Kremer (10-4) when the teams play Friday.

NYM: Peterson BAL: Kremer 17 (62.1 IP) Games/IP 22 (119.2 IP) 5.92 ERA 4.66 9.8 K/9 8.3

Vegas Odds for Mets at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -160

-160 NYM Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Mets at Orioles

Blue Jays at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Alek Manoah (2-8) to the bump as they take on the Red Sox, who will counter with James Paxton (6-2) for the matchup between the clubs on Friday.

TOR: Manoah BOS: Paxton 17 (76.2 IP) Games/IP 13 (70 IP) 5.87 ERA 3.34 8.0 K/9 10.3

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Red Sox

BOS Odds to Win: -150

-150 TOR Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 10 runs

10 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Blue Jays at Red Sox

White Sox at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Mike Clevinger (4-4) to the mound as they take on the Guardians, who will look to Logan Allen (4-4) when the teams face off on Friday.

CHW: Clevinger CLE: Allen 13 (67.2 IP) Games/IP 15 (80.1 IP) 3.59 ERA 3.70 7.4 K/9 9.0

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Guardians

CLE Odds to Win: -160

-160 CHW Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream White Sox at Guardians

Marlins at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Luzardo (8-5) to the bump as they take on the Rangers, who will look to Montgomery (6-9) for the matchup between the clubs on Friday.

MIA: Luzardo TEX: Montgomery 22 (125 IP) Games/IP 21 (121 IP) 3.38 ERA 3.42 10.6 K/9 8.0

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -140

-140 MIA Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Marlins at Rangers

Diamondbacks at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (9-5) to the hill as they take on the Twins, who will hand the ball to Bailey Ober (6-5) when the teams face off Friday.

ARI: Kelly MIN: Ober 18 (106 IP) Games/IP 17 (98.2 IP) 3.40 ERA 3.19 9.3 K/9 8.7

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -125

-125 ARI Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Diamondbacks at Twins

Pirates at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Quinn Priester (2-1) to the hill as they take on the Brewers, who will give the start to Colin Rea (5-4) for the matchup between the teams Friday.

PIT: Priester MIL: Rea 3 (15.2 IP) Games/IP 19 (96.1 IP) 9.19 ERA 4.76 7.5 K/9 7.8

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -160

-160 PIT Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Pirates at Brewers

Rockies at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Chris Flexen (0-5) to the mound as they face the Cardinals, who will counter with Adam Wainwright (3-5) when the teams play Friday.

COL: Flexen STL: Wainwright 18 (45.2 IP) Games/IP 13 (62.2 IP) 8.08 ERA 7.18 6.5 K/9 4.9

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Cardinals

STL Odds to Win: -165

-165 COL Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 9.5 runs

9.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Rockies at Cardinals

Mariners at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Luis Castillo (7-7) to the mound as they take on the Angels, who will hand the ball to Reid Detmers (2-8) for the matchup between the teams Friday.

SEA: Castillo LAA: Detmers 22 (131.1 IP) Games/IP 19 (101.1 IP) 2.95 ERA 4.35 10.2 K/9 11.3

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Angels

SEA Odds to Win: -120

-120 LAA Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Mariners at Angels

Dodgers at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (6-2) to the mound as they take on the Padres, who will look to Yu Darvish (8-7) when the clubs play Friday.

LAD: Miller SD: Darvish 11 (59.2 IP) Games/IP 19 (107.1 IP) 4.37 ERA 4.53 8.9 K/9 9.8

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -115

-115 LAD Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Dodgers at Padres

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.