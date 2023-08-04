Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rays - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Miguel Cabrera -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the hill, on August 4 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has 12 doubles, a home run and 24 walks while batting .253.
- Cabrera has reached base via a hit in 38 games this year (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- He has gone deep in one of 62 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- Cabrera has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (22.6%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (4.8%).
- He has scored in 12 games this year (19.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|32
|.260
|AVG
|.245
|.339
|OBP
|.328
|.354
|SLG
|.304
|7
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|8
|26/12
|K/BB
|18/12
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (117 total, 1.1 per game).
- Littell (1-2 with a 4.85 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 4.85 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .310 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.