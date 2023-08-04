After going 2-for-3 with two doubles in his most recent game, Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Zack Littell) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-3 with two doubles) against the Pirates.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling has 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 25 walks while batting .273.

Vierling has picked up a hit in 50 of 84 games this season, with multiple hits 22 times.

He has hit a long ball in six games this season (7.1%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.

Vierling has picked up an RBI in 19.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 31.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 44 .227 AVG .309 .311 OBP .356 .318 SLG .461 8 XBH 13 2 HR 5 12 RBI 14 22/15 K/BB 38/10 3 SB 2

Rays Pitching Rankings