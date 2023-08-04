Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rays - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .206 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the mound, on August 4 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Pirates.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is hitting .251 with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 18 walks.
- Carpenter has had a hit in 35 of 65 games this season (53.8%), including multiple hits 15 times (23.1%).
- In 10 games this year, he has hit a long ball (15.4%, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish).
- In 30.8% of his games this season, Carpenter has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 30.8% of his games this season (20 of 65), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.2%) he has scored more than once.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|34
|.324
|AVG
|.186
|.378
|OBP
|.262
|.480
|SLG
|.425
|9
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|8
|13
|RBI
|22
|23/9
|K/BB
|33/9
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.79 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (117 total, 1.1 per game).
- Littell gets the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.85 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.85 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .310 to opposing batters.
