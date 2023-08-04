Andy Ibanez -- batting .300 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the mound, on August 4 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is hitting .240 with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks.

Ibanez has reached base via a hit in 40 games this year (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

He has hit a home run in seven games this year (9.7%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Ibanez has picked up an RBI in 22.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 4.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

In 24 of 72 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 34 .240 AVG .241 .264 OBP .286 .421 SLG .402 13 XBH 12 4 HR 3 8 RBI 12 27/4 K/BB 19/6 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings