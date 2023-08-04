Akil Baddoo, with a slugging percentage of .231 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the hill, August 4 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo is hitting .209 with eight doubles, five home runs and 27 walks.

Baddoo has picked up a hit in 45.5% of his 66 games this year, with at least two hits in 13.6% of those games.

Looking at the 66 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (7.6%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Baddoo has driven in a run in 14 games this season (21.2%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 21 of 66 games so far this year.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 33 .206 AVG .213 .260 OBP .348 .299 SLG .362 5 XBH 8 2 HR 3 7 RBI 16 25/7 K/BB 26/20 2 SB 4

