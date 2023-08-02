The Pittsburgh Pirates (48-58) will try to finish off a sweep of a two-game series versus the Detroit Tigers (47-60), at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez (6-5) to the mound, while Osvaldo Bido (2-1) will take the ball for the Pirates.

Tigers vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - DET (6-5, 2.95 ERA) vs Bido - PIT (2-1, 4.50 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eduardo Rodríguez

The Tigers will send Rodriguez (6-5) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, July 25, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 30-year-old has pitched to a 2.95 ERA this season with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.1 walks per nine across 15 games.

He has seven quality starts in 15 chances this season.

In 15 starts this season, Rodriguez has lasted five or more innings 12 times, with an average of 5.9 innings per appearance.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Pirates

The Pirates rank 26th in MLB with 439 runs scored this season. They have a .236 batting average this campaign with 101 home runs (25th in the league).

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Pirates in one game, and they have gone 6-for-21 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI over five innings.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Osvaldo Bido

Bido (2-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season.

The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, July 23, when he threw three scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while giving up four hits.

The 27-year-old has put up a 4.50 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings during eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .273 to his opponents.

Bido has recorded one quality start this season.

Bido has put together two starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

