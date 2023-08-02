The Pittsburgh Pirates (48-58) will be seeking a series sweep when they face off against the Detroit Tigers (47-60) at PNC Park on Wednesday, August 2 at 12:35 PM ET. Osvaldo Bido will get the ball for the Pirates, while Eduardo Rodriguez will take the hill for the Tigers.

The favored Tigers have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +100. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game.

Tigers vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - DET (6-5, 2.95 ERA) vs Bido - PIT (2-1, 4.50 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Tigers' matchup versus the Pirates but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Tigers (-120) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Tigers to defeat the Pirates with those odds, and the Tigers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.33.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Spencer Torkelson hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have been favorites in 18 games this season and won 10 (55.6%) of those contests.

The Tigers have gone 8-8 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Detroit.

In the last 10 games, the Tigers were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only twice, and they split those games.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Pirates have come away with 35 wins in the 84 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 32-42 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Tigers vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Andy Ibáñez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+165) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Riley Greene 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+145)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.