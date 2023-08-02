Spencer Torkelson -- batting .250 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Osvaldo Bido on the mound, on August 2 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 against the Pirates.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: MLB Network

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson leads Detroit with 92 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .406.

Torkelson has had a hit in 64 of 105 games this year (61.0%), including multiple hits 24 times (22.9%).

He has homered in 12.4% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 41 games this year (39.0%), Torkelson has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (10.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 43 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 54 .219 AVG .241 .318 OBP .303 .353 SLG .453 16 XBH 23 4 HR 11 22 RBI 37 54/25 K/BB 54/20 1 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings