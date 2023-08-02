Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Pirates - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Nick Maton (.360 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Marlins.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton is hitting .170 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 37 walks.
- In 38.6% of his 83 games this season, Maton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 8.4% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Maton has had an RBI in 19 games this year (22.9%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 26 times this year (31.3%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|41
|.144
|AVG
|.195
|.281
|OBP
|.301
|.198
|SLG
|.381
|4
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|6
|10
|RBI
|19
|32/20
|K/BB
|34/17
|0
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.45).
- The Pirates surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (116 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Pirates will send Bido (2-1) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday, July 23 when the right-hander tossed three scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.50, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .273 batting average against him.
