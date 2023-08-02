The Detroit Tigers, including Nick Maton (.360 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Marlins.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Nick Maton At The Plate

  • Maton is hitting .170 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 37 walks.
  • In 38.6% of his 83 games this season, Maton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 8.4% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his chances at the plate.
  • Maton has had an RBI in 19 games this year (22.9%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored at least once 26 times this year (31.3%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 41
.144 AVG .195
.281 OBP .301
.198 SLG .381
4 XBH 10
1 HR 6
10 RBI 19
32/20 K/BB 34/17
0 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.45).
  • The Pirates surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (116 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Pirates will send Bido (2-1) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday, July 23 when the right-hander tossed three scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while allowing four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.50, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .273 batting average against him.
