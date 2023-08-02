On Wednesday, Kerry Carpenter (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Osvaldo Bido. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is hitting .254 with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 17 walks.

In 35 of 64 games this year (54.7%) Carpenter has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (23.4%).

He has homered in 15.6% of his games this year, and 4.7% of his chances at the plate.

Carpenter has picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 15.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 19 games this year (29.7%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 33 .324 AVG .189 .378 OBP .260 .480 SLG .432 9 XBH 11 3 HR 8 13 RBI 22 23/9 K/BB 33/8 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings