Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Pirates - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (batting .115 in his past 10 games, with a double and an RBI), take on starter Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .197.
- In 35 of 77 games this season (45.5%) Haase has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (11.7%).
- He has gone deep in 3.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Haase has an RBI in 14 of 77 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 17 of 77 games (22.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|40
|.233
|AVG
|.164
|.268
|OBP
|.213
|.345
|SLG
|.211
|7
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|6
|36/6
|K/BB
|37/8
|1
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (116 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Pirates are sending Bido (2-1) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, July 23, when he threw three scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .273 batting average against him.
