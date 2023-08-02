Andy Ibanez -- batting .300 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Osvaldo Bido on the hill, on August 2 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez has 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks while batting .240.

Ibanez has picked up a hit in 55.6% of his 72 games this year, with at least two hits in 16.7% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 9.7% of his games in 2023 (seven of 72), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Ibanez has picked up an RBI in 22.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 4.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 24 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 34 .240 AVG .241 .264 OBP .286 .421 SLG .402 13 XBH 12 4 HR 3 8 RBI 12 27/4 K/BB 19/6 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings