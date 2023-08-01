Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Bryan Reynolds, Spencer Torkelson and others in the Pittsburgh Pirates-Detroit Tigers matchup at PNC Park on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 91 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 43 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .229/.306/.406 on the year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jul. 30 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 at Marlins Jul. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 28 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Angels Jul. 27 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Angels Jul. 27 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Báez Stats

Javier Baez has collected 88 hits with 12 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 48 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a .225/.264/.330 slash line on the season.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jul. 30 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 0 at Marlins Jul. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 28 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Angels Jul. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jul. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Johan Oviedo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Oviedo Stats

The Pirates will send Johan Oviedo (4-11) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.

Oviedo has started 21 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 16 times. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

The 25-year-old's 4.60 ERA ranks 48th, 1.347 WHIP ranks 47th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 39th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Oviedo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Padres Jul. 26 6.0 3 1 1 5 3 at Angels Jul. 21 4.0 3 5 5 4 3 vs. Giants Jul. 15 7.0 1 1 1 10 3 at Dodgers Jul. 6 6.2 6 5 5 6 2 vs. Brewers Jul. 1 5.0 9 8 8 1 3

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 91 hits with 21 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs, 32 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .258/.322/.436 slash line so far this year.

Reynolds hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with two home runs and three RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jul. 30 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 29 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jul. 26 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Padres Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 76 hits with 12 doubles, 10 home runs, 59 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a .257/.380/.399 slash line on the year.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jul. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 24 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 1

