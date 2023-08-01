The Pittsburgh Pirates will look to Bryan Reynolds for continued success at the plate when they square off against Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.

Tigers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 98 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .367 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .231 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored 417 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Tigers have an OBP of just .299 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 19th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Detroit averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Detroit has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.52) in the majors this season.

The Tigers have a combined 1.255 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Matt Manning (3-2) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up seven earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.

He has earned a quality start one time in eight starts this season.

Manning has made seven starts of five or more innings in eight chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.

In eight appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 7/27/2023 Angels L 6-0 Home Michael Lorenzen - 7/27/2023 Angels L 11-4 Home Matt Manning Patrick Sandoval 7/28/2023 Marlins L 6-5 Away Reese Olson Braxton Garrett 7/29/2023 Marlins W 5-0 Away Beau Brieske Johnny Cueto 7/30/2023 Marlins L 8-6 Away Tarik Skubal Jesús Luzardo 8/1/2023 Pirates - Away Matt Manning Johan Oviedo 8/2/2023 Pirates - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Osvaldo Bido 8/4/2023 Rays - Home Michael Lorenzen Zack Littell 8/5/2023 Rays - Home Reese Olson Aaron Civale 8/6/2023 Rays - Home Tarik Skubal Tyler Glasnow 8/7/2023 Twins - Home Matt Manning Joe Ryan

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.