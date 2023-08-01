Tuesday's contest features the Pittsburgh Pirates (47-58) and the Detroit Tigers (47-59) clashing at PNC Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Pirates according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on August 1.

The Pirates will give the nod to Johan Oviedo (4-11, 4.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Matt Manning (3-2, 4.10 ERA).

Tigers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Pirates 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 2-6.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Tigers' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 85 games this season and have come away with the win 34 times (40%) in those contests.

This season, Detroit has been victorious 30 times in 76 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Detroit is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.9 runs per game (417 total).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.52 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Schedule