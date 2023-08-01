Tigers vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 1
Tuesday's contest features the Pittsburgh Pirates (47-58) and the Detroit Tigers (47-59) clashing at PNC Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Pirates according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on August 1.
The Pirates will give the nod to Johan Oviedo (4-11, 4.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Matt Manning (3-2, 4.10 ERA).
Tigers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Pirates 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 2-6.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Tigers' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
- The Tigers have been underdogs in 85 games this season and have come away with the win 34 times (40%) in those contests.
- This season, Detroit has been victorious 30 times in 76 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.
- Detroit is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.9 runs per game (417 total).
- Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.52 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 27
|Angels
|L 6-0
|Michael Lorenzen vs -
|July 27
|Angels
|L 11-4
|Matt Manning vs Patrick Sandoval
|July 28
|@ Marlins
|L 6-5
|Reese Olson vs Braxton Garrett
|July 29
|@ Marlins
|W 5-0
|Beau Brieske vs Johnny Cueto
|July 30
|@ Marlins
|L 8-6
|Tarik Skubal vs Jesús Luzardo
|August 1
|@ Pirates
|-
|Matt Manning vs Johan Oviedo
|August 2
|@ Pirates
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Osvaldo Bido
|August 4
|Rays
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Zack Littell
|August 5
|Rays
|-
|Reese Olson vs Aaron Civale
|August 6
|Rays
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Tyler Glasnow
|August 7
|Twins
|-
|Matt Manning vs Joe Ryan
