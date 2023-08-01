Spencer Torkelson, with a slugging percentage of .351 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the hill, August 1 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Marlins.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.406) and total hits (91) this season.

Torkelson has gotten at least one hit in 60.6% of his games this season (63 of 104), with at least two hits 24 times (23.1%).

He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his plate appearances.

Torkelson has had at least one RBI in 39.4% of his games this year (41 of 104), with two or more RBI 11 times (10.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 43 of 104 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 53 .219 AVG .238 .318 OBP .296 .353 SLG .452 16 XBH 23 4 HR 11 22 RBI 37 54/25 K/BB 54/18 1 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings