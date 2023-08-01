Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Pirates - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Matt Vierling (.282 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Detroit Tigers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Marlins.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Pirates Player Props
|Tigers vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Tigers vs Pirates
|Tigers vs Pirates Odds
|Tigers vs Pirates Prediction
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling is batting .272 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 25 walks.
- Vierling will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 during his last outings.
- Vierling has gotten at least one hit in 59.8% of his games this year (49 of 82), with at least two hits 21 times (25.6%).
- He has gone deep in 7.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 82), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 19.5% of his games this season, Vierling has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (7.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 25 of 82 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|42
|.227
|AVG
|.310
|.311
|OBP
|.355
|.318
|SLG
|.456
|8
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|14
|22/15
|K/BB
|35/10
|3
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 116 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his 22nd of the season. He is 4-11 with a 4.60 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty went six innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.60), 47th in WHIP (1.347), and 39th in K/9 (8.1) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.